Mooncoin (MOON) Hits Market Cap of $6.77 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.46 or 0.00346899 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000832 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.