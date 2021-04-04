More Coin (MORE) One Day Volume Hits $2,457.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, More Coin has traded 45.2% higher against the US dollar. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $240,854.68 and approximately $2,457.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00053187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.26 or 0.00684659 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00070111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027618 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.