Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,149,999 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 292.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149,999 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.37% of Zymeworks worth $72,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZYME. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,160,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 56.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 641,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after buying an additional 232,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 277.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $153,500.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,251,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $49,803.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,171 shares of company stock valued at $250,446 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZYME shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

