Morgan Stanley Acquires 148,908 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,908 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of IHS Markit worth $74,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

