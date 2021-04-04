Morgan Stanley Acquires 240,050 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,050 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $72,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG opened at $68.28 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.