Morgan Stanley Acquires 98,857 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,665,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,857 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.56% of KT worth $84,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KT in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in KT in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in KT in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in KT in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in KT in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KT. TheStreet upgraded KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

KT stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.84. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

