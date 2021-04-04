Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Tractor Supply worth $76,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after buying an additional 1,265,191 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,016,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after buying an additional 1,039,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,034,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,488,000 after buying an additional 36,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $176.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.83. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $79.22 and a 52-week high of $179.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

