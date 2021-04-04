Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 141.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of First Solar worth $79,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First Solar by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,813 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,919,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $110,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,730.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,536 shares of company stock worth $2,845,096 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

