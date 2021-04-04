Morgan Stanley Buys 103,922 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,922 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Generac worth $76,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,480 shares of company stock worth $14,467,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $323.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.22 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

