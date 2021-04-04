Morgan Stanley Buys 162,483 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,483 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Kellogg worth $80,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kellogg by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,822,000 after buying an additional 240,068 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Kellogg by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,971,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kellogg by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,460,060 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.