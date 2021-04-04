Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,509,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $76,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,748,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,778,000 after purchasing an additional 227,200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,017,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 316,543 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 861,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 74,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 841,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 166,598 shares in the last quarter.

BSCM opened at $21.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77.

