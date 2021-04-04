Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,606,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $76,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITB. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $69.36 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.