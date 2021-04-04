Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,576,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.70% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $75,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after buying an additional 582,819 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,251,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 343,586 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,556,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 345,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 174,075 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23.

