Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 292.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149,999 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.37% of Zymeworks worth $72,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $46,160,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $16,541,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 578,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 641,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after purchasing an additional 232,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZYME. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $153,500.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,171 shares of company stock valued at $250,446. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZYME opened at $31.46 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

