Morgan Stanley Has $72.85 Million Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $72,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $1,560,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 503.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 76,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $427,263.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $60.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBA. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

