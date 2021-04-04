Morgan Stanley Has $74.83 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,908 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of IHS Markit worth $74,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,116,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 577,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,318,000 after acquiring an additional 215,504 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 84,768 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 130,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

