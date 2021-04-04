Morgan Stanley Has $78.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.56% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $78,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.07. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $40.17 and a 1-year high of $56.45.

