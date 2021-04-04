Morgan Stanley Has $78.66 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.34% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $78,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,119,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

JKE stock opened at $293.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.18. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

