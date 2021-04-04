Morgan Stanley Has $82.50 Million Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.37% of Haemonetics worth $82,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE opened at $112.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.25. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $74.48 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAE. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

