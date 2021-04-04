Morgan Stanley Has $83.65 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Hilton Worldwide worth $83,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 30,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,787,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,902,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $128.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of -104.87 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.07 and its 200 day moving average is $105.68.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.41.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

