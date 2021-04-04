Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,774,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Nutrien worth $85,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. CWM LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

