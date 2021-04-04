Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 252.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.55% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $83,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $183,765.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 9,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $367,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 623,991 shares of company stock valued at $21,393,285. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

