Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,576 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of AmerisourceBergen worth $71,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,302.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,609 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $116.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.39. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

