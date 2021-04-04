Morgan Stanley Invests $76.77 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,873,717 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,768,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Lumen Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

Shares of LUMN opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

