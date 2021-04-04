Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

MS opened at $78.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.42. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

