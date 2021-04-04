Morgan Stanley Purchases 15,762 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,372,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $78,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period.

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average of $57.10. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

