Morgan Stanley Purchases 240,050 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,050 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $72,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,569,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

