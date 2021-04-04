Morgan Stanley Purchases 303,321 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,321 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.75% of Nexstar Media Group worth $84,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $142.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,092.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $1,876,875.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

