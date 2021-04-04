Morgan Stanley Purchases 475,804 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 121.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 475,804 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Cincinnati Financial worth $75,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 165.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $104.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $108.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

