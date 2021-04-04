Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Church & Dwight worth $78,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

