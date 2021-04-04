Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183,912 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $83,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $956,182,000 after purchasing an additional 440,024 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,566,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,772,000 after purchasing an additional 230,795 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,190,000 after purchasing an additional 183,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,888,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,108 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.22.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $89.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.