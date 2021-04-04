Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 231.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Synchrony Financial worth $75,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,224,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,771,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

