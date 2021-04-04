Morgan Stanley Sells 13,227 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.48% of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares worth $81,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $177.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.95. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.31 and a 1 year high of $180.49.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

