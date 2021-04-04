Morgan Stanley Sells 332,495 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.22% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $77,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 176,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 59,302 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,621,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 77,088 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,035,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $55.94 and a 1-year high of $97.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average is $83.57.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

