Morgan Stanley Sells 47,202 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Canadian National Railway worth $83,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Cowen lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.10.

NYSE CNI opened at $117.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average is $109.28. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $119.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

