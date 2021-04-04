Morgan Stanley Sells 50,396 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,060,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.23% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $72,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQH opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $26.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

