Morgan Stanley Sells 702,910 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,762,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 702,910 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.34% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $80,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAA opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

