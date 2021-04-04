Morgan Stanley Sells 923,498 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,445,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 923,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Telefónica worth $82,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Telefónica by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Several brokerages have commented on TEF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

