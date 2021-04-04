Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,543 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of DTE Energy worth $80,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 30,100.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1,069.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.23.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $133.03 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $86.25 and a 12-month high of $135.60. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.78.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

