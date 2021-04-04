Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Morningstar worth $35,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Morningstar by 22,651.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 402,741 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Morningstar by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,601,000 after acquiring an additional 74,322 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Morningstar by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 262,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,712,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Morningstar by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,555,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Morningstar by 1,201.7% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,133 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total transaction of $1,848,874.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,785,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,426,330.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $685,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,332 shares of company stock valued at $35,881,353. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $233.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.80. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.25 and a 12-month high of $255.75.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

