MovieBloc (MBL) Market Cap Hits $199.55 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $199.55 million and $158.93 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 76.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00052294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.32 or 0.00683344 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00028005 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,545,920,599 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.