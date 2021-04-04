MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Holdings Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of MSG Networks worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSGN opened at $15.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

MSG Networks Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN).

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.