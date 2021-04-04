Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform One Day Trading Volume Reaches $55.20 Million (MCI)

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a total market cap of $26.24 million and approximately $55.20 million worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded 120.2% higher against the US dollar. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00052216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.86 or 0.00679158 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00070213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027847 BTC.

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Token Profile

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 tokens. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official website is www.mcicoin.net . Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Token Trading

