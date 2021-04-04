Multiplier (BMXX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.66 Million

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Multiplier has a total market cap of $29.66 million and approximately $281,587.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier token can now be bought for about $29.29 or 0.00049992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00075075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00308664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00091996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.29 or 0.00763377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,154.47 or 0.99250133 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 tokens. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Multiplier Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

