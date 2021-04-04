MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.46% of MVB Financial worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MVB Financial by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MVB Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 54,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its position in MVB Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $388.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.00.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.60. MVB Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MVBF shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

