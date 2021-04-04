MVL 1-Day Volume Tops $165.32 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. MVL has a total market capitalization of $751.31 million and $165.32 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MVL has traded up 27.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00052552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.49 or 0.00690358 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00070612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027851 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,630,095,739 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

