MX Token (MX) Price Up 20.3% Over Last 7 Days

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, MX Token has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MX Token has a market capitalization of $72.17 million and $52.06 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MX Token token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00053015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.32 or 0.00678227 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00027575 BTC.

MX Token Token Profile

MX Token (MX) is a token. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 594,100,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,414,526 tokens. The official website for MX Token is www.mxc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

MX Token Token Trading

