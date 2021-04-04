Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.30 Million

Analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to post $160.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.90 million and the lowest is $159.70 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $122.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $639.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $635.04 million to $643.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $668.06 million, with estimates ranging from $659.58 million to $675.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.83 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

MYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Myers Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.49. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,826.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

