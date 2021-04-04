Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to report earnings per share of ($0.88) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.64). Myovant Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $169,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,050 shares of company stock valued at $944,615. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $19,334,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,191,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.99.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

