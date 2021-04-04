Myriad 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $62,665.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Myriad has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Myriad has a total market cap of $7.25 million and $62,665.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,775,037,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

